Serena Williams Just Served Up the Best Wimbledon Return Announcement

Serena Williams is heading back to Wimbledon after receiving a wild card. See how the tennis star made the announcement.

What's not to love about this news?

Serena Williams is coming back to Wimbledon. The Championships announced on June 14 that the seven-time winner is receiving a wild card to play singles in what will be her 21st Wimbledon appearance.

The GOAT, 40, hinted at the big news in a post shared to Instagram, uploading a photo that showed her standing on a grass court, a key Wimbledon feature, in her Nike sneakers with her Wilson tennis racket bag nearby. In addition to tagging her team—including her trainer and hitting partner—Williams tagged Wimbledon's official Instagram account. 

"SW and SW19," she wrote in the cryptic caption, referencing her initials and the postal code for the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (where the tournament is held). "It's a date. 2022 See you there. Let's Go #renasarmy." 

After seeing Williams' post, Wimbledon responded with a message of its own: "It's on, @serenawilliams." And her husband Alexis Ohanian, with who she shares 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., celebrated with a series of clapping emojis underneath Williams' post, writing "LFG."

Williams has not played in a tennis tournament since Wimbledon 2021, when she withdrew after suffering a leg injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Up next, she's scheduled to play doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England on June 19.

Come Wimbledon, which begins June 27 and runs until July 10, Williams will be attempting to take her 24th Grand Slam singles title, with her last one being at the 2017 Australian Open. 

If she wins, she'll be tied with Margaret Court for most singles titles in history.

