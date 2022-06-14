The Wendy Williams Show Is Ending Sooner Than You Think

It's time to say goodbye to The Wendy Williams Show.
A spokesperson for the syndicated talk show confirmed to E! News June 14 that the final episode will air Friday, June 17, noting the series' end comes "after 13 successful years in syndication."
The farewell episode will feature a video tribute to host Wendy Williams, who went on medical leave last September.
So what comes next? Sherri Shepherd is set to take over for Williams, a decision that was announced in February. "Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox's Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind the show, said in a statement at the time. "Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."
But don't worry, there's no ill will between Williams and her successor. As Williams' rep Howard Bragman previously told E!, she "understands" the decision to move forward without he as she tends to ongoing health issues. "She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again," Bragman said, "and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."
Wendy appeared on Good Morning America in March, telling the hosts that she's ready to resume hosting duties again. "I'm very comfortable," she said. "My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."
Wendy continued, "This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching, because I'm going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever."
Variety was the first to report the final air date.
