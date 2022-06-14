Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Responds to Concerns Over Ashley Marti Incident

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Parsifal III has encountered rough waters before, but nothing could have prepared Gary King for the backlash that would come this season.

Fans haven't directed any anger toward the first hand, though—instead, as Andy Cohen pointed out on the June 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, they've been calling out stewardess Ashley Marti. Earlier this season, she and Gary seemingly hooked up despite the fact that he was extremely intoxicated.

"People are very concerned," Andy told Gary on WWHL. "They feel like they were very uncomfortable watching it."

Gary confirmed he had seen the online chatter, and took a moment to thank fans "for looking out for me," he said. "But I didn't think much of it then, and right now, I don't think much of it. I just think that people on social media blew it up bigger than what it actually was."