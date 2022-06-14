Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Has a Simple Solution to Increasing On-Screen Diversity

Watch : Abbott Elementary Cast Tease EXCITING Season 2

Quinta Brunson has a really simply solution to increasing diversity on-screen.

"The key to more diversity in television is not just sticking characters into a white world," the Abbott Elementary creator recently told Entertainment Weekly, "but actually green-lighting the stories that naturally bring those people to the forefront."

With her ABC sitcom, Quinta and the writers never set out to cast more people of color, adding, "We were worried about being funny."

As she explained, the stories they wanted to tell on Abbott were representative of communities across the country. "If more shows like this are brought to the forefront and green-lit," she said, "we won't even have to have those kinds of corny discussions anymore about, 'Where's the diversity in this thing?'"

Quinta gave the example of trying to integrate people of color into shows that are predominantly white., "Honestly," she said, "don't stick me in Mrs. Maisel. I'd rather see a show that's about our people."