How Justin Bieber Is Managing "Discomfort" Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is taking his health journey one step at a time.
The Grammy winner, who recently shared his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, gave an update to his fans and explain how he's finding strength in his faith amid his health battle. "Each day has gotten better," Bieber began his June 13 Instagram Story, "and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me."
"I'm reminded he knows all of me," the 28-year-old, married to Hailey Bieber, continued. "He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms."
He went on to note that this perspective has given him peace during this "horrific storm" he's facing. "I know this storm will pass," Bieber concluded, "but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME."
Bieber, who was forced to cancel several shows on his Justice World Tour, previously shared the symptoms he's experiencing. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in a June 10 Instagram video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."
"This is pretty serious as you can see," he added. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."
Following Bieber's announcement, Dr. Andre Panossian—who has not worked with the Canada native but is an expert in the field of facial paralysis and has treated patients with Ramsay Hunt syndrome—spoke to E! News about the diagnosis and the recovery process. "Treatment can involve giving some steroids, usually by mouth and some antivirals by mouth as well," he said. "That can go on for about a week to 14 days of treatment to try to really knock out the inflammation and the source of the inflammation, which is theoretically the virus."
As for when full function could potentially return, the doctor told E! News, "That could be anywhere from a week to up to three months sometimes. That's where the time is of the essence comes in. The longer it hangs out, the more troubling it is for people to recover from it thoroughly at the end of it."
The diagnosis comes three months after his wife suffered a similarly frightening health scare. In March, the model shared that she had been treated for a blood clot in her brain.
"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she shared at the time. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."
"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well," she added, "and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"