Blue Ivy Carter Channels Mom Beyoncé During Rare Public Appearance With Dad Jay-Z at NBA Game

Hold up, you need to see these adorable photos of Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z at game five of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Watch: See Blue Ivy Carter All Grown Up for Her 10th Birthday

This father-daughter date was a slam dunk.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attended game five of the NBA finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco on June 13. Proving she's already inherited mom Beyoncé's ***flawless sense of style, the 10-year-old wore a leather jacket over a black T-shirt with the words "Brown Skin Girl" written across the front (the title of her and Queen Bey's Grammy-winning hit) and matching pants. To finish her look, Blue Ivy sported some sunglasses, hoop earrings and Nike sneakers.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy sat courtside as they watched the Boston Celtics face off against the Golden State Warriors, creating memories that are irreplaceable.

"Throughout the game Jay had his arm around her shoulder and was pointing out different things on the court to her," an eyewitness told E! News. "He was so proud of her. He gave her a big dad kiss on the cheek."

And while the onlooker said Blue Ivy "got a little embarrassed when she was shown on the Jumbotron," the observer noted it was a "cute" moment.

photos
Blue Ivy Carter's Iconic Moments

After the Warriors beat the Celtics with a final score of 104 to 94, Blue Ivy got to meet a few of the players, including Stephen Curry. "Her and Jay-Z were by the locker rooms after the game," an eyewitness told E! News. "She was so excited to meet Steph. He shook her hand and hugged Jay."

Jim Poorten

To see a photo from the game, and more pics of Blue Ivy from over the years, scroll on.

Jim Poorten
Father-Daughter Date Night

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z sat courtside at game five of the 2022 NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Instagram / Mathew Knowles
Birthday Girl

Mathew Knowles posted this photo of his granddaughter on her eighth birthday.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion
Happy 2020

Blue, Bey and Megan Thee Stallion pose inside a photo booth at a New Year's Eve party.

ABC
Studio Time

The two stars sit in the studio together to work on "Brown Skin Girl."

ABC
Play Time

The triple threat and her daughter have some fun with drums. 

ABC
A Ride in the Sky

The mother and daughter took a helicopter ride together for a music video shoot. 

ABC
Matching Mother and Daughter

The two adorably coordinated with matching pink outfits, sunglasses and drinks. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Legends Only

Donning bespoke (and coordinating!) Alexander McQueen designs, the pair hits the red carpet for The Lion King's World Premiere. 

Instagram
Come Sail Away

While enjoying a getaway to Cannes, Beyoncé (in Ritch Erani sandals) and Jay-Z took their daughter sailing. And yes, there was time to capture a family photo. 

Instagram; Getty Images
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Dancing Duo

How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?

www.beyonce.com
Bikini Buddies

Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces. 

Instagram
Busy Beys

You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers). 

Instagram
Football Fans

Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!

Beyonce.com
Jacket Jazz

Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer. 

Cliff Watts/beyonce.com
Baby It's Déjà Vu

True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.

Instagram
Shady Ladies

The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss. 

Beyonce.com
Duck Face Duo

These two have mastered the old selfie staple.

