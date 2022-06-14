This Weighted Cooling Blanket on Amazon Has 18,900+ Five-Star Reviews

Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.

"Excellent value! I need a lot of weight on me to sleep well, but in the summer that can mean too much heat from too many blankets. This weighted blanket helps to add the weight without the heat. I love how it helps me sleep better. So many of these blankets are very expensive, but this one isn't pricey, yet still completely delivers all that I was hoping for. I recommend it."

"Had to see what the hype was about. I heard about these weighted blankets about a year ago from two coworkers and finally decided to give it a go. I work night shift, and don't sleep that easy. Right from the first couple of nights, I loved it and as did my wife. She even wanted her own in pink!"

"Is it possible to fall in love with a blanket? Yes! I love this blanket so much! I have restless legs at night that would keep me from falling asleep. Just about to nod off and then my legs decide it's time to dance. I had read that a weighted blanket could help so I decided to give it a try. The very first night I was asleep so quickly, my husband couldn't believe it. No kicking, twitching, flipping, etc. This blanket has restored my sleep! (And his too!) I'm also impressed that they were able to somehow make a 20-pound blanket that truly is 'summer-weight' and not hot to sleep under."

"Wow, I read about these a while back but finally bit the bullet so to speak. I've always slept better with weight on my legs and had been using folded blankets for a long time but that just isn't great during the hot summer! The first night I used this I woke up so sore! It held me down and I didn't move the entire night, I had no idea how restless a sleeper I was. This blanket makes a huge difference in my sleep quality, but the glass beads prevent it from being stifling or overly hot. Absolute life saver."

"I have a couple weighted blankets and this is the best one for summer. It's not hot, and actually keeps you cool. I can't sleep without it. It's soft and I sleep through the night with this blanket. Would also make a great gift!"

"Keeps me cool and calm! I already have a weighted blanket but rarely could use it because I'd get too hot with it! I gave this one a try and I am so beyond happy with it! It really does have a cooling effect and I'm able to keep it on all night. The weight is perfect, use the chart to get the right one for you! I got the 15 pound smaller size and it's perfect for just me."