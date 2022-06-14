Jenna Dewan Gives House Tour of Her "Home Base" With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is dancing into her dream home.
For MyDomaine's The Personal Style Issue, the digital cover star opened the doors to the Los Angeles abode she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, giving fans a look at where the couple decided to put down roots.
"I was really looking for a home base," Jenna told MyDomaine on June 14, per E! News' exclusive sneak peek. "There has been a migratory feeling over the past few years, which was why finding this house was so important and special for me."
The World Of Dance alum, 41, reportedly bought a 7,240-square-foot pad, which boasts a total of six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, for $4.7 million in March 2021.
Collaborating with designer Julien Marbot of Interior Particulier, Dewan told MyDomaine that they incorporated warm interiors and conversation starting art pieces into the modern home.
"I had a lot of great ideas about how I wanted things to feel," Dewan explained. "Julien helped me accomplish that feeling, bringing flow and cohesiveness to the house."
Dewan was even able to balance her personal style with Kazee's, admitting that the couple "balance each other very well."
"Steve and I are opposites in so many ways," she told MyDomaine. "He loves Edison bulbs and I love cozy couches and crystals. We agreed on a lot actually. He's got really good style."
The new homeowners—who went public with their romance in October 2018—got engaged in 2020 and share 2-year-old Callum and two dogs. Dewan also shares 9-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.
