Charlie Sheen Speaks Out on Daughter Sami’s OnlyFans Career

Watch : Denise Richards Explains Planning Her Wedding in Just 48 Hours

Charlie Sheen has some thoughts on his daughter's OnlyFans profile.

After Sami Sheen promoted her OnlyFans account on Instagram on June 13, Charlie is sharing his disapproval on the 18-year-old's choice to join the adult platform.

"I do not condone this," Charlie told E! News in a statement, "but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The Two and a Half Men actor also alleged that Sami's OnlyFans page was created while staying at his ex-wife Denise Richards' house.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," Charlie said. "This did not occur under my roof."

In response, Denise told E! News that Sami's choices are her own.

"Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," Denise said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."