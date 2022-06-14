Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

Watch : Sophia Bush Talks Revenge in 2006: Live From E! Rewind

Sophia Bush is married!

The One Tree Hill alum has married entrepreneur Grant Hughes in his home state of Oklahoma, nearly a year after the two got engaged, the Tulsa City County Clerk's Office first told People.

The clerk tells E! News that a marriage license was issued to Bush, 39, and Hughes, 40, on June 8. It was returned to the court, but it was not completed, so the clerk issued a duplicate. They must return the revised license to the court by July 8 for the marriage to be officially legal.

A notice about their wedding was published in the city's calendar of special events. It stated that 250 people were expected to attend the bash at the Philbrook Museum of Art on June 11.

While the guest list was not made public, earlier this week, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is married to Bush's former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton and in 2020 had the bride on as the couple's guest on their show Friday Night in with the Morgans, was spotted in Tulsa with his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. The actors got tattoos at Colour Studios, as seen in photos posted on the shop's Instagram page, and also rode scooters together.