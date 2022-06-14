Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

Sophia Bush is married!
The One Tree Hill alum has married entrepreneur Grant Hughes in his home state of Oklahoma, nearly a year after the two got engaged, the Tulsa City County Clerk's Office first told People.
The clerk tells E! News that a marriage license was issued to Bush, 39, and Hughes, 40, on June 8. It was returned to the court, but it was not completed, so the clerk issued a duplicate. They must return the revised license to the court by July 8 for the marriage to be officially legal.
A notice about their wedding was published in the city's calendar of special events. It stated that 250 people were expected to attend the bash at the Philbrook Museum of Art on June 11.
While the guest list was not made public, earlier this week, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is married to Bush's former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton and in 2020 had the bride on as the couple's guest on their show Friday Night in with the Morgans, was spotted in Tulsa with his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. The actors got tattoos at Colour Studios, as seen in photos posted on the shop's Instagram page, and also rode scooters together.
Bush announced on Instagram last August that she and Hughes had gotten engaged. The former Chicago P.D. actress shared a photo of him proposing to her on a boat in Lake Como, Italy.
"So, it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," Bush wrote, adding "#YES."
Bush and Hughes first sparked romance rumors in May 2020 when they were spotted walking and holding hands in Malibu, Calif.
This marks the second marriage for the actress, who was married to her former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray for one year until they divorced in 2006.
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment and has not heard back.
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj and Alli Rosenbloom