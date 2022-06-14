Zoinks! We're Revealing 22 Secrets About Scooby-Doo

15. To film the scenes between the actors and the CGI-rendered Scooby, production lined up the shots with a giant stuffed animal or use a giant green stuffed bag if it was a scene in which Lillard was holding the dog.

"What you're really watching is Matthew just being a fantastically aware actor, just always sensing Scooby is there," Gosnell said. "Matthew made him real more than anything else we could have done. He made it so easy for the animators to just put Scooby in there."

16. While Australian actor Neil Fanning was originally hired just to provide Scooby-Doo's vocals during rehearsals, Gosnell revealed "but he just worked so well that he ended up being the voice in the finished movie."

17. "One of the more controversial decisions was that we made Scrappy the villain," Gosnell said of the film's final twist, explaining that as a fan of the original series, "Scrappy ruined the series. It just seemed like the moment Scrappy came on, we were out. So it was just a brainstorm between James and I where we were trying to figure out the final twist. Just out of the session, it was like, 'F--king Scrappy! Like yes!'"

18. As for the passionate response from some fans about Scrappy's evil turn, Gosnell said, "I know people younger than us that really like Scrappy, so I think that was part of the controversy. Like, 'Ugh, why did you do that to Scrappy?!' But it was exactly like the character itself. The twist was widely debated on what era of Scooby you watched. But enough people hated Scrappy, so we were mostly applauded."