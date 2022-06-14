Christina Aguilera Wears Hulk Outfit With Strap-on Dildo During L.A. Pride Event

Christina Aguilera rocked several on stage costumes during her L.A. Pride performance, including one with an X-rated extra seemingly inspired by a comic book icon.

The ultimate "Dirrty" accessory.

Christina Aguilera slayed the L.A. Pride stage at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 11, performing her biggest bops and werking a series of wild outfits inspired by the colors of the rainbow.

In the biggest of OMG moment of the night, the 41-year-old pop star sent fans into a frenzy when she came out in Hulk-like ensemble, featuring a green structured muscle-popping breastplate and a bedazzled dildo strap-on to her pelvis. While rockin' the X-rated getup, Christina teamed up with Kim Petras and the two performed the queer icon's hit "XXX."

During her Pride performance, Christina also made space for other surprise guests like including Paris Hilton and Mya and played a powerful video montage condemning Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

A longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, the "Beautiful" singer, was previously honored with the Ally for Equality Award at the 2019 Human Rights Campaign Dinner Los Angeles.

"I have found the most solace and unimaginable strength in my friends who identify as queer," Christina wrote on Instagram in acceptance, thanking dancers, glam artists and creative friends who have helped her out of the "darkest times" in her life. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

She continued, "I recognize there are still so many hurdles ahead, but to realize how far we've come and that my voice and presence has made an impact thus far is more fulfilling than words can express."

Keep scrolling to see more of Christina's memorable fashion moments.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Mean Green Accessory

During her L.A. Pride performance, the pop star made jaws drop when she took the stage wearing a Hulk-like costume, complete with a glittering green strap-on dildo.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shimmer & Spice

During New York Fall Fashion Week in 2006, Christina wore a gorgeous black shimmery gown with a sheer detailing towards the bottom. The star and music powerhouse certainly had some sparkle in her step while attending the 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks Red Carpet.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic
Business As Usual

In the fall of 2005, Christina looked chic as ever while attending Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Sporting an incredible fitted blazer and a tight stripped grey skirt, the singer seemed to be walking down a runway of her own.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Elegant & Edgy

In 2018, Christina stepped out in a gorgeous black trench coat and some stylish shades. Completing the look with some black leather boots, the singer really conveyed fierce fall vibes for the launch of Stella McCartney's Autumn Collection.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Bold Blazer

In 2013, Christina performed at the People's Choice Awards where she earned her award for The People's Voice. Rocking an oversized cream blazer and fitted black trousers, this singer effortlessly mixed business with evening casual.  

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Cinderella Blue

Known as a powerful triple threat in the industry, she celebrated her accomplishments at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in style in 2005. Wearing a gorgeous light blue gown and delicate silver heels, she looked straight out of a fairy tale. 

L. Cohen/WireImage for J Records
Shining Superstar

Bringing the house down with both her voice and style, Christina performed "Candyman" and "Makes Me Wanna Pray" while rocking strings of jewels over a black lace undergarment at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party in 2007. Her voice certainly wasn't the only thing shining on stage.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Wrapped Like A Bow

At the 49th annual Grammy Awards, Christina wore a baby pink, floor-length gown with a brown bow tied around her rib cage to finish the look. 

Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Flapper Fun

In 2004 at the 46th annual Grammy Awards, Christina channeled the '20s for a fun, modern take on a flapper dress. Complete with cascading strings at the hemline and an incredible jeweled collar going all the way up her neck, she was ready to sparkle!

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Simple Sheer

Keeping it sophisticated and simple, the singer chose an elegant black dress with a sheer finish on top for the 44th Annual Grammy Awards. Paired with her short blonde curls and a gorgeous red lip, this look is always relevant!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Glamour Queen

Before attending and performing at the 2007 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party, Christina walked the red carpet in this stunning black dress with a halter cut out. With this look, her confidence is her greatest accessory— just look at that pose!

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Classic Black & White

Putting a new twist on the phrase black tie, Christina wore a beautiful cream gown with a black bow accent around her ribcage in 2007 for the Emmy Awards. 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Stand-out Shimmer

At the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2000, Christina wore a high-low silver dress with sleek blue details towards the bottom. Paired with a colorful, strappy pink and purple heel, she collected her Grammy Award for Best New Artist in style!

L. Cohen/WireImage for The Recording Academy
Marilyn Monroe Homage

Channeling the iconic Marilyn Monroe, this pop icon dressed to impress at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards in 2006. Wearing a silk white gown with a bold red lip, she nailed the look down to her flowing blonde curls.

Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

Fresh off of her Grammy win from the year prior for Best New Artist, Christina showed up to the 2001 awards sporting a gorgeous pink gown with a deep v. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Juicy Jumpsuit

Mixing it up, she opted for a black, fitted jumpsuit for the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in 2016. Paired with a gorgeous nude lip and a small string of diamonds along her neck, Christina looked elegant and ready for the evening.

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize
Synched Sophistication

Looking chic as ever, Christina rocked a fitted black number to the 2016 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Nov. 2015. With gold detailing on the cuffs, shoulders and along her waist, this gorgeous gown highlighted all the right places. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Peach Perfection

While shooting for The Voice Season 10 in 2016, Christina wore a pastel ensemble with a black leather jacket. This judge was bringing her A-game for her team!

Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Sleek Shine

Channeling sophistication and style, Christina owned this black number with a chic slicked back hair do and a simple black heel for the 2017 American Music Awards.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Pattern Princess

For the 2019 amfAR Gala, she sported a gorgeous, red glitter star pattern on her pants with an incredible draping black tulle top and cape. Bow down to this queen!

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
A-List Attitude

For Paris Fashion Week in 2019, Christina rocked this one-of-a-kind pink tulle dress with the words "F* This I'm Going to Paris" draped across the front. MOOD.

SGranitz/WireImage
Gold Goddess

In 2000, Christina showed some skin in an all gold two piece for the My VH1 Awards amid her rise to fame. If this doesn't scream "Genie In A Bottle" vibes, we don't know what does.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Fierce Feathers

The "Beautiful" singer wore this white, feathered dress to a Harpers Bazaar Icon Party in 2018. She certainly brought the "iconic" element.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Luxurious Leather

The star stunned in this black and yellow leather gid up for MTV's photo shoot by the Brooklyn Bridge in 2002. New York looks good on you, Christina.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Breaking Boundaries

She certainly stepped outside of her usual glam look to turn heads at the 2019 American Music Awards. Posing in a regal white gown, complete with a head piece and shoulder pads, Christina commanded the carpet and looked out of this world!

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Oscar Worthy

In 2015, the powerhouse singer posed in a gorgeous, patterned, white Marc Bouwer gown with sparkly hoop earrings and a sleek pony tail on the red carpet. She came ready to own the evening at the Oscars Afterparty!

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
Singer-to-Singer

In 2013, Christina attended the Time 100 Gala in a Victoria Beckham black gown to celebrate her inclusion on the list of top 100 most influential people, according to Time Magazine. Sleek, simple, and stunning, Christina rocked the red carpet!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lovely in Lavender

For the American Music Awards in 2012, Christina walked down the red carpet in an ombré Pamella Roland gown with delicate lavender details. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sleek and Chic

For the Alma Awards in 2012, Christina wore a classic black dress by Michael Kors with detailed lace sleeves and dazzling heels. She completed the detailed look with dangling black earrings and a surprise purple ponytail.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
White Hot

In 2013, Christina rocked this incredible Maria Lucia Hohan gown for the 2013 American Music Awards. While at the show, she performed her rendition of "Say Something" with A Great Big World.

photos
View More Photos From Christina Aguilera's Best Looks

