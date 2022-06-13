Lizzo Addresses Backlash to “Harmful Word” in New Song "GRRRLS"

Lizzo spoke out about the "derogatory language" in her new song "GRRRLS," saying she knows "the power words can have." See how she's addressing criticism of her lyric.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jun 13, 2022 11:35 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesLizzo
Watch: Latto Geeks Out Over Joining Lizzo on Tour at BBMAs 2022

The truth hurts—but Lizzo is ready to make a change.

Th singer is speaking out after facing criticism over the lyrics of her new song "GRRRLS," which dropped June 10. 

Fans called her out for using language that's offensive to those with disabilities. One Twitter user wrote, "As a black disabled individual w/spastic cerebral palsy, I am upset that Lizzo used an ableist slur in her song. Using 'sp@z' as a slur in a song or everyday language neglects to understand the lived experiences of folks who have to deal with spasms on a daily basis."

Lizzo heard the feedback and shared her thoughts. "It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS,'" she wrote on Instagram on June 13. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language."

She continued, "As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand [sic] the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)." 

photos
Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

The 34-year-old is "proud to say" she released a new version of "GRRRLS" with a lyric change. "This is the result of me listening and taking action," Lizzo wrote. "As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In response to the note, fans praised her for adjusting her song. "Thank you for listening to disabled people and doing the right thing," one said, while another added, "and this is why Lizzo is an ICON."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside North West's 9th Birthday Party

2

Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Ahead of Governor's Ball Music Festival

3

Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

4

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During G'Day AAA Arts Gala Date

5

Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Syringe Earring

Latest News

Hailey Bieber's Latest Skin Care & Beauty Tips

Stranger Things Star May've Revealed Season 4 Spoilers in 2016

Lizzo Addresses Backlash to “Harmful Word” in New Song "GRRRLS"

Josh Hartnett Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Filming Italy 2022

Exclusive

Justin Bieber’s Health Battle: What to Know About Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

J.Crew Summer Style Sale: Get Sandals, Clothing & More Starting at $10

Neil Patrick Harris to Do His "Worst" as New Doctor Who Villain