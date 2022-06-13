Lizzo Addresses Backlash to “Harmful Word” in New Song "GRRRLS"

Watch : Latto Geeks Out Over Joining Lizzo on Tour at BBMAs 2022

The truth hurts—but Lizzo is ready to make a change.

Th singer is speaking out after facing criticism over the lyrics of her new song "GRRRLS," which dropped June 10.

Fans called her out for using language that's offensive to those with disabilities. One Twitter user wrote, "As a black disabled individual w/spastic cerebral palsy, I am upset that Lizzo used an ableist slur in her song. Using 'sp@z' as a slur in a song or everyday language neglects to understand the lived experiences of folks who have to deal with spasms on a daily basis."

Lizzo heard the feedback and shared her thoughts. "It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS,'" she wrote on Instagram on June 13. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language."

She continued, "As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand [sic] the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."