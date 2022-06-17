Ashlee Simpson Ross Swears By This Self Tanner for Her Summer Glow

Before heading to Europe this summer with her family, Ashlee Simpson Ross shared the products she's using to get a summer tan without even leaving the house.

Ashlee Simpson Ross is ready to pack her bags and glow all summer long.

With the kids officially out of school, the actress and singer is looking forward to making new memories in the hot months ahead. 

"This summer, I'm just looking forward to traveling," she told E! News exclusively at Luna Bronze's kick off to summer event at E.P. & L.P. "We're going to be in Europe this summer. We're really looking forward to it."

And while traveling is always fun, it never hurts to have a nice tan when you enjoy the sights and sounds of your favorite city. For Ashlee, she recommends Luna Bronze self-tanner. "I love a good glow. I don't know what lady who doesn't," she said. "We are moms. We're tired. We need a glow." See the items that help accomplish her goal below.

Eclipse Tanning Mousse

"For me, I always look to find a good product and the great thing about Luna Bronze is it's organic and the color's really beautiful and it's really gradual so I support it so much

$36
Luna Bronze
$34
Revolve

Tanning Mitt

"The mirt is so helpful," Ashlee said. "If you're doing the foam one, you need the mit! If you're doing the lotion, you don't have to use it but when you're in the foam zone, I need the mit."

$14
Luna Bronze
$15
Revolve

Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer

"They're all-over moisturizer is really good," Ashlee said when sharing her favorite Luna Bronze items. "It's a good color and I've tried a few different products but this one is really good.'

$33
Luna Bronze
$33
Revolve

Good Night Face Bronzing Serum

"Luna Bronze has this night serum that I love that you can put on your face, but you don't have to change your skin routine," Ashlee explained. "You can just add your lotion, which is amazing, or you can just put it on like a serum."

$48
Luna Bronze

Still shopping? Summer House's Paige DeSorbo shares her must-have beauty products to beat the heat. Plus, these top-selling sunglasses on Amazon are all under $15. 

