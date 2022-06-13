Neil Patrick Harris Is Ready to Do His "Worst" as New Doctor Who Villain

Doctor Who better prepare for a legen—wait for it—dary nemesis.
Neil Patrick Harris is joining the Whoniverse as part of the show's 60th anniversary special, coming in 2023.
The How I Met Your Mother actor announced the news on Instagram June 13, revealing a photo of himself in character captioned: "My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63. I'll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what's in store. And even if he does…Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!"
Details about NPH's character are scarce—and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies isn't helping matters.
"It's my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris," Davies said in a statement, "but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"
Davies also teased the NPH casting on Instagram, writing: "Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it's an honour and a hoot. Have fun!"
The greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced? Those are big words.
The casting announcement comes during a time of change for the Doctor Who franchise, as Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the 14th Doctor in May, becoming the first Black lead actor in the series' 59-year history.
Later that month, Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney was cast as Rose, one of the Doctor's iconic travel companions. Finney joined previously announced returning stars David Tennant, the 10th Doctor, and Catherine Tate (Donna) for the upcoming 60th anniversary celebration.
Jodie Whittaker—the first woman Doctor—finishes her run following a special airing in October 2022.