North West is 9: Look Back at the Birthday Girl's Cutest Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight

Want to feel old? North West is officially one year away from turning 10.

Over the years, fans have watched Kim Kardashian's daughter grow up right before their eyes thanks to TV and social media. But North is not so little anymore, as she officially turns 9 years old on June 15.

Born back in 2013, North has since become a big sister to siblings Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Pslam West, 3.

When she's not posing for magazine covers, performing at her dad's events or using her comedic wit to call out Kim, North serves as a big sister figure to her cousins, including True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster.

Many of North's cousins were in attendance at her anime-themed birthday party on June 12, which Kim shared glimpses of on their shared TikTok.

North had a big hand in planning her anime-themed birthday party, which was complete with fun games, lots of merch and laughs and an appearance from the Fantasy Magic Melody character Kuromi.