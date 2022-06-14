Meet the Cast of E!'s New Reality Series, Mathis Family Matters

Your honor, we move to introduce the cast of Mathis Family Matters.
Judge Greg Mathis, Sr.'s brand new reality TV series is headed to E! on Sunday, June 19, and after meeting the many personalities that make up his family, there's no way you'll object to tuning in.
The show follows the honorable judge and his wife, Linda Mathis, as two of their adult children, Jade, 37, and Greg Jr., 33, move home to Los Angeles to find their way. Plus, there are kids Camara, 34, and Amir, 31, who already call Hollywood home—and are ready to share their own journeys, careers, relationships and more.
Plus, while Judge Mathis isn't exactly a stranger to the cameras—he is the longest-running African-American male host on television, after all—Mathis Family Matters will offer fans a rare look into his life outside of the courtroom.
Get to know the family by scrolling through below.
Mathis Family Matters premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.