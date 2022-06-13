Get All the Details on RomaDrama's Stacked Lineup and Find Out Which Hallmark Movie Will Make Its Debut

Get ready for a weekend to remember.
RomaDrama Live! is staging the ultimate event for lovers of feel-good content, providing access to their favorite stars and creatives behind Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and GAC Network's beloved TV movies. Plus, attendees will receive an early Christmas present from Hallmark.
The convention, which runs from Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Fla., will host a sneak peek of the new Hallmark original movie Two Tickets to Paradise, E! News can exclusively reveal. Ryan Paevey, who stars in the film, will be there in-person to watch with the audience, along with other actors from the network.
Plus, Ashley Williams and Jess Hutch and producer Maura Dunbar have joined the roster of talent set to appear during the weekend, E! New can confirm.
"This is one of our most exciting announcements to date," RomaDrama Live! co-founder Gabrielle Graf Palmer said in a statement. "We are grateful to our dear friends at Hallmark Channel for extending this exclusive sneak peek screening opportunity to the RomaDrama Live fans! Having such a special showcase for Ryan Paevey and Ashley Williams is a dream come true."
RomaDrama Live! also revealed its schedule for the weekend, which includes panels with the actors, writers and producers, as well as special events like "Karaoke With the Stars," "Acting With the Stars" and a special bridal shower for two actresses about to get married.
The full slate of events is below:
Thursday, June 23
Event: Sneak peek screening of Hallmark Channel's Two Tickets to Paradise
Friday, June 24 (Show floor open: 1:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET)
Panels: Behind the Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Christmas Movie, Flipping the Mic - Podcaster Spotlight, INSPIRE Preview with Colin Egglesfield and the Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The POSTables Panel
Events: Karaoke With the Stars, VIP Only Signed, Sealed, Delivered Cocktail Party
Saturday, June 25 (Show floor open: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET)
Panels: Cousins: Andrew Walker + Tyler Hynes, The Art of the Business With Producers and Directors, The Ladies of RomaDrama, LIVE From RomaDrama - Deck the Hallmark Podcast Taping Experience, Stories From the Set, Let's Get Personal - BUNDLE Board Game Experience and What Makes The Leading Man
Activations: A RomaDrama bridal Shower featuring brides-to-be Brittany Bristow + Jacklyn Collier and the Signed, Sealed, Delivered Games (hosted by Deliver Me a Podcast)
Events: Acting With the Stars
Sunday, June 26 (Show floor open: 12 p.m. - 3:20 p.m. ET)
Panels: From Script to Screen - Inside the Creative Process, Inside the Equation with Danica McKellar + Neal Bledsoe - Magical Math, Stories & More, One-on-One With Trevor Donovan and Ryan Paevey and Pop Culture With the Guys
Activations: Health and Wellness With Kristin Booth, INSPIRE session with Colin Egglesfield, Signed, Sealed, Delivered Games (hosted by Deliver Me A Podcast) and the VIP-Only Platinum Wrap Party
Tickets are available at RomaDrama.com.