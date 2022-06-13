Get All the Details on RomaDrama's Stacked Lineup and Find Out Which Hallmark Movie Will Make Its Debut

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

Get ready for a weekend to remember.

RomaDrama Live! is staging the ultimate event for lovers of feel-good content, providing access to their favorite stars and creatives behind Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and GAC Network's beloved TV movies. Plus, attendees will receive an early Christmas present from Hallmark.

The convention, which runs from Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Fla., will host a sneak peek of the new Hallmark original movie Two Tickets to Paradise, E! News can exclusively reveal. Ryan Paevey, who stars in the film, will be there in-person to watch with the audience, along with other actors from the network.

Plus, Ashley Williams and Jess Hutch and producer Maura Dunbar have joined the roster of talent set to appear during the weekend, E! New can confirm.