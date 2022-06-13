Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Reveals Whether Working for Christine Quinn Is in Her Future

Watch : Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Denies Faking COVID to Skip Reunion

Chelsea Lazkani isn't looking to leave the Oppenheim Group just yet.

While speaking with E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12, the Selling Sunset star gave an update on her career now that her on-screen BFF, Christine Quinn, has started her own real estate start-up. "I like where I'm at," Chelsea said when asked about the possibility of joining Christine's company.

However, we doubt Chelsea has fully ruled out a move, as she also followed it up with "not right now." Never say never, right?

As to whether Christine will appear on season six of Selling Sunset, Chelsea noted that she "bloody hopes so."

"She's such great TV," she added. "She's amazing behind the camera, too."

In the season five finale, Christine's place at the Oppenheim Group was at risk after fellow realtor Emma Hernan told bosses Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim that Christine offered one of her clients $5,000 to not work with her. Mary also maintained to E! News in April that the office "backed up the story."