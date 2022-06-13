Proof Lana Condor's Boo, Bitch Is a Far Cry From To All the Boys

Watch : Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her

Lana Condor is tapping into her dark side.

In the first trailer for Netflix's Boo, Bitch, Lana plays Erika Vu, a high school senior who's determined to make the most of her experience. So she and her best friend Gia (Zoe Colletti) enjoy a night of dancing and partying, which they hadn't before as they were playing it safe. But after their wild night, Erika says, "I can't believe we waited so long to start living."

It really is too bad because next thing Erika knows, she's a ghost.

Together, she and Gia try to find a way to bring her back to life, recruiting the goth kids who inform Erika that ghosts are doomed to walk the earth because they have unfinished business. So what does that mean for Erika? Well, she doesn't exactly know.

But she finds a way to buy herself time. "I found a loophole," Erika tells Gia in the trailer. "I can stick around if I'm more famous in death than I am in life."