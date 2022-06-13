Isla Fisher Reveals Secret to Success of Her 20-Year Relationship With Sacha Baron Cohen

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Isla Fisher definitely, maybe knows how to keep the sparks flying.

During the 2022 G'Day AAA Arts Gala June 11, the Wolf Like Me actress exclusively gave E! News her secret to keeping her relationship with husband Sacha Baron Cohen going strong after 20 years.

When asked if there was any advice she could give to other couples looking to make it last, she replied, "I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody." That being said, she thinks it works well "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with and everything else seems to fall into place."

After being with someone for 20 years, you would think that your love for one another would wear off over time. However, that isn't the case for Isla and Sacha. "You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years," she said. "But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't."