Chrishell Stause Shares Details on Her Supportive Bond With Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley

Real friendship.
Chrishell Stause is sending love to her longtime friend Becca Tilley—who recently went public with her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko—calling the Bachelor Nation star a total "sweetheart."
"We kind of met in the same industry and just became quick friends," she exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. "Obviously I've been a supporter of her privately and now publicly with everything. I just love her."
Chrishell—who debuted her romance with non-binary musician G-Flip last month—also touched on her and Becca's strong connection, particularly as the two navigate their same-sex queer relationships in the spotlight.
"She has a really good heart and a really big soul," she continued. "I think when you meet people like that, in this industry, you do connect. Even though that's not something I knew we connected on in the beginning, it's not that surprising to me, because I really see that I think we both care more about things."
Chrishell added, "Becca knows this more than anyone. I just think that good souls connect."
The Selling Sunset star, 40, first shared on the season five reunion in May that she's dating G-Flip, 27.
Since going public, the couple have jetted off to Australia together for the "GAY 4 ME" singer's tour and were seen packing on the PDA at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted earlier this month.
Just two weeks after Chrishell announced her new relationship, Becca confirmed her romance with Haley on Instagram, posting a compilation of memories her girlfriend, including clips of the two exchanging some kisses. She captioned it, "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch."
In a follow up post later that day, the Scrubbing In podcast host, 33, confirmed the couple has been together for four years and thanked the 31-year-old singer for giving her the courage to be her authentic self.
"To everyone who has known about us for the last 4 years and gave us the time and space to do it in our own time—the magnitude of that alone is not lost on me. I am so grateful." Becca shared on Instagram Story on May 20. "Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I love you."