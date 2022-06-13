Chris Evans Swears He's "Not Photoshopped" Into These Viral Photos from the Disneyland Resort

Watch : Lizzo Wants to Act With Chris Evans in "The Bodyguard" Remake

Apparently, these photos are to infinity—and beyond comprehension.

Over the weekend, Chris Evans headed to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., to celebrate the upcoming release of his Disney/Pixar animated movie Lightyear.

While stopping by Disney's California Adventure Park on June 11, the 41-year-old actor met up with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other characters for a photo shoot. Sounds magical, right?

But after the Internet saw the pictures featuring Chris' traditional pose and the lightheartedness of the characters surrounding him, some began to wonder if some editing was involved. Not so fast, ladies and gentlemen.

"I promise I'm not photoshopped into these!" Chris wrote on Twitter. "I just have a very disciplined pose. (And I don't know what to do with my hands)."

Fortunately, the Internet seemed satisfied at the answer, with many fans professing their love for the actor. "Any pose will do to be honest," one user wrote on Twitter. Another follower added, "The first time I feel the want of going to Disney."