Amber Ruffin Teases a Surprise Celeb Appearance on The Amber Ruffin Show's Return

Watch : Amber Ruffin Teases Season 3 of "The Amber Ruffin Show"

Big things are in store on The Amber Ruffin Show.

The host of the Peacock late-night talk show told E! News' Daily Pop what fans can expect from the series' latest batch of episodes—the first of which drops June 17—including a major change to the show's typical format.

"You know what we have started to do? We've started to have guests," Amber told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on June 13. "And this Friday, we have, just like, the craziest, best surprise. It's going to be fantastic. I can say that."

While the host can't spoil what's to come, Ruffin admitted that she feels "very spoiled" by the show's creative team for putting up with her over-the-top ideas.

"I am like, 'Hey! I would like to dress like a dinosaur,' and they're like, 'Okay. We'll get you a dinosaur suit,''' she said. "It is just 'anything goes' over here. I would call it 'wildly unsupervised.' That's what I'd call it."