Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Shares a Special Announcement on E! News' Daily Pop

By Allison Crist Jun 13, 2022 7:51 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesExclusivesShowsCelebritiesMorgan StewartDaily PopNightly PopNBCU
Watch: Morgan Stewart McGraw Gives Update on Baby Grey Oliver

Morgan Stewart is making her highly-anticipated return to Nightly Pop, but saying goodbyE! to Daily Pop.

Back from maternity leave, the longtime host reunited with her fellow E! personalities Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on June 13's show, bringing with her some bittersweet news: "Today is unfortunately going to be my last official day on Daily Pop."

"It was a very hard decision," Morgan continued. "But this time I was pregnant for so long, I want to enjoy the mornings with my babies while they're still babies."

Morgan and her husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Grey Oliver McGraw, on Feb. 17, 2022—almost a year to the day since his big sister, 15-month-old Row Renggli McGraw, was born in 2021.

"I just feel like this time is so short, and I just want to be there to say good morning to my babies," Morgan added before giving a special shout out to Daily Pop's fans. "I've gotten all of your messages and I so appreciate it. I definitely am gonna miss the show. I'm gonna miss you guys. I'm very upset about it. I'm gonna miss the staff and everybody. It's been what, five years?"

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Shower for Baby No. 2

Thankfully for fans, Morgan's not leaving E! entirely. In addition to "popping in" to Daily Pop every once in a while, Morgan is going to remain on Nightly Pop. She'll resume her hosting duties beginning Monday, June 13. 

Instagram

Meanwhile, Morgan admitted she's still adjusting to being a mom of two. "It has been, honestly, unbelievable," she said, gushing over Row and Grey. "I just still cannot believe I wake up and there's two human beings, one that looks like me and one that does not look like me at all."

While on Daily Pop, she also explained the meaning behind her son's name. "With Row, I knew her name right away. With Grey, it really was a long time," Morgan said. "I brought it up to Jordan in the beginning, and he was like, 'I don't like that name.' And then we came around to it more and more, and Oliver is my older brother's name. So, Grey Oliver McGraw."

Hear more from Morgan in the above clip and on E! News' Nightly Pop, airing Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. 

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside North West's 9th Birthday Party

2

Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Ahead of Governor's Ball Music Festival

3
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Shares a Special Announcement on E!'s Daily Pop

4

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During G'Day AAA Arts Gala Date

5

Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

Latest News

Exclusive

Hallmark Channel Fans Will Not Want to Miss This Event

Exclusive

Will Chelsea Lazkani Work for Christine Quinn? She Says...

Exclusive

Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals if She Wants Tyra Banks Back on DWTS

See Lana Condor Like Never Before In Boo, Bitch Trailer

Exclusive

Isla Fisher Shares Secret to Success of Romance With Sacha Baron Cohen

Exclusive

Chrishell Stause Details Her Supportive Bond With Pal Becca Tilley

Chris Evans Swears He’s “Not Photoshopped” Into These Magical Photos