Elvis: Riley Keough, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley Unite for Premiere at Graceland

"An American Trilogy" is more than just a song made by Elvis Presley, and these pics prove it.



Over the weekend, the anticipated biopic starring Austin Butler as the late King of Rock and Roll, premiered at his historic former property, also known as Graceland, in Memphis, Tenn.

For the special occasion, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley, along with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough, were all in attendance to celebrate the film debut of Elvis.



After the monumental event, Riley shared her excitement with her fans on Instagram.



"We're so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers, @austinbutler @olivia_dejonge @kelvharrjr and Tom Hanks have all done outstanding work," Riley wrote alongside a photo, featuring all three women, on June 12. Giving a shoutout to the film's director, Baz Luhrmann, she added, "Thank you to @bazluhrmann for bringing the film to Graceland. It's been such a special weekend, I couldn't think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America."