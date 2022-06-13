The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick Gives Birth, Welcome Baby No. 2 With Michael Bosstick

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Here's the skinny: The Bosstick family's newest member is finally here.

The Skinny Confidential founder Lauryn Bosstick and her husband Michael Bosstick have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, the longtime couple exclusively tells E! News. "We are on cloud nine, just so happy!" the duo, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Zaza, shared in a statement. "Our second baby feels like such a serene, nice balance to our family."

Now, the Him & Her podcast hosts are relishing in what they called their "newborn bubble," soaking up every moment with their son and, as they put it. "enjoying every minute of skin-to-skin with no concept of time."

Because right now, family time is all that matters. "It's truly wild that we met at 12 years old and now we are parents of two!" Lauryn, 36, and Michael, 35, shared with E!. "The new baby is healthy, happy and milk drunk. We are blessed."