The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick Gives Birth, Welcome Baby No. 2 With Michael Bosstick

Here's the skinny: The Bosstick family's newest member is finally here.
The Skinny Confidential founder Lauryn Bosstick and her husband Michael Bosstick have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, the longtime couple exclusively tells E! News. "We are on cloud nine, just so happy!" the duo, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Zaza, shared in a statement. "Our second baby feels like such a serene, nice balance to our family."
Now, the Him & Her podcast hosts are relishing in what they called their "newborn bubble," soaking up every moment with their son and, as they put it. "enjoying every minute of skin-to-skin with no concept of time."
Because right now, family time is all that matters. "It's truly wild that we met at 12 years old and now we are parents of two!" Lauryn, 36, and Michael, 35, shared with E!. "The new baby is healthy, happy and milk drunk. We are blessed."
Back in January, Lauryn announced her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram in which she showed off her baby bump. As she captioned the video, which also featured Zaza, "just very PREGNANT."
And while she didn't intend on getting pregnant so soon after welcoming her daughter—she wanted to travel, hang out with friends and let loose—life had other plans for her. "I found out by being on the phone on a conference call," Lauryn said on her and Michael's podcast, "I took a quick pregnancy test because I was feeling bloated and I was pregnant."
Since then, she has kept her 1.1 million Instagram fans up-to-date on her latest adventure, sharing the highs and the lows she's experienced during her second pregnancy.
"Moving every day is important to me, but I've noticed I have to get it done in the morning," Lauryn wrote in a blog post on her website. "By nighttime, I'm f--king done. My stomach feels like it's a million pounds."
"I will never lie about how I'm feeling because I think you can be grateful but physically uncomfortable at the same time," she continued. "Everyone is different—and thank god for that."
Naturally, Lauryn gave Michael—he's the CEO of Dear Media—a feel for how she was, well, feeling, having him strap on a faux bump for a day. And though he originally said it "doesn't seem too hard," he struggled with the most minor of tasks, like putting on his seatbelt in the car. (Plus, there was pressure on his bladder that expectant moms can certainly relate to.)
But, at the end of the day, as Lauryn ultimately joked, "who care what he feels like?"