Derek Hough's Story Behind Hayley Erbert's "Flawless" Engagement Ring Is a Perfect 10

The best moves are all in the details.

Earlier this month, Dancing With the Stars fans rejoiced when judge Derek Hough and longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert announced their engagement. While many of the details behind the proposal remain top-secret, the couple is happy to share the story behind that stunning ring.

"I took me months to find, it genuinely did," Derek exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. "I searched far and wide and landed on this beautiful ring and I love it. It's flawless."

Derek couldn't do it alone, however. The professional dancer was quick to give credit to Chau Lui, co-owner of Paris Jewellers, for designing the bling that is four and a half carats.

"I FaceTimed with her and I honestly interviewed a few different people," Derek said. "But her energy and her passion was amazing. I said, ‘I trust you.'"