Modern Family Actor Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a renowned star.



Philip Baker Hall, an actor—who over the course of his over 50-year career, starred in over 100 television appearances including Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Modern Family and countless movies such as Magnolia and Boogie Nights—has died at the age of 90.



Per the Associated Press, his wife of almost 40 years, Holly Wolfle Hall, confirmed he passed away on June 12 surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, Calif., noting that "his voice at the end was still just as powerful."



On June 13, journalist Sam Farmer also confirmed the news in a touching tribute shared to social media, noting that he lived near the actor.



"My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I've ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night," he wrote on Twitter. "He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it."