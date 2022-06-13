Where RHOA's Kandi Burruss Stands With Andy Cohen After He "Upset" Her Daughter Riley

Watch : RHOA's Kandi Burruss Explains X-Rated Convo at Children's Party

It looks like there's no bad blood in the Bravo world—at least, not between Kandi Burruss and Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on Watch What Happens Live last month, and was joined by her daughter Riley, who filled in as the show's bartender. However, as Kandi explained on the May 27 episode of The Slut Pig Podcast, she left the taping "upset" with Andy for asking Riley a question about the 19-year-old's relationship with estranged father, Russell "Block" Spencer.

Riley was "caught off guard" according to Kandi, but Andy has since said sorry, she exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12.

"He just wanted to apologize and say that he in no way wanted to hurt us or anything like that," she explained. "And I know it wasn't his intention to make Riley feel bad or anything like that."