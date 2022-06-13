Where RHOA's Kandi Burruss Stands With Andy Cohen After He "Upset" Her Daughter Riley

It looks like there's no bad blood in the Bravo world—at least, not between Kandi Burruss and Andy Cohen.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on Watch What Happens Live last month, and was joined by her daughter Riley, who filled in as the show's bartender. However, as Kandi explained on the May 27 episode of The Slut Pig Podcast, she left the taping "upset" with Andy for asking Riley a question about the 19-year-old's relationship with estranged father, Russell "Block" Spencer.
Riley was "caught off guard" according to Kandi, but Andy has since said sorry, she exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12.
"He just wanted to apologize and say that he in no way wanted to hurt us or anything like that," she explained. "And I know it wasn't his intention to make Riley feel bad or anything like that."
Kandi continued, "A lot of people just don't understand that's a sensitive subject for her...but sometimes if you don't give a person a heads up, they kind of get caught off guard. And so that's what I was saying."
That's not to say she hasn't butted heads with the Bravo producer before, though. "I'm sure there are things that he probably doesn't like," Kandi admitted to E!, "and he's said things that rubbed me the wrong way at times, but we're always able to come back on the same page. So he apologized and I was good. It wasn't that deep for me."
Kandi's friendships with her RHOA co-stars are a different story. This season has been particularly "eye opening," she said, acknowledging that there are "some real haters" out to get her.
Kandi's husband, Todd Tucker, was more forthcoming, specifically calling out Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield during E! News' exclusive interview.
Responded Kandi, "They had a lot to say about me that I did not realize that they were saying, because when we were filming together, they weren't saying those things while I was around."
Kandi was particularly upset to hear Marlo accuse her of not helping the Black community, and for her comments on the June 12 episode of RHOA. "Kandi f--ks everybody for free," Marlo said, among other disparaging remarks, "and always dates underneath her tax bracket."
Reacting to the chatter, Kandi pointed out that she's been married to Todd for nearly 10 years. What's more, "I do a lot for my community, and it's been very visible," Kandi told E! News. "I've helped her even. So for her to say the things that she was saying it was just like, wow. I couldn't believe it."
The way she sees it, Marlo and anyone else hating simply "didn't like" that the fact that newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross "wants to be friends with me more so than with them," Kandi said. "So I say, 'Kick rocks.'"
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)