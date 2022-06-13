Amy Schumer, Shonda Rhimes and More Writers Sign Gun Safety Pledges After Shootings

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

Amy Schumer, Shonda Rhimes and more Hollywood leaders are taking a stand against gun violence following the Uvalde school shooting.

A group of 200 actors, producers and writers signed a pledge June 13 agreeing to "model norms and visions that guide us to a safer America free of gun violence," as prescribed by the Brady Organization. "Hollywood has modeled positive culture change before: Seatbelt use, smoking, teen pregnancy, marriage equality," the open letter reads. "Now, as America's gun violence epidemic worsens, is the time to undertake a responsibility in storytelling depicting firearms and gun safety."

Schumer and Rhimes were joined in their support by Jimmy Kimmel, Ted Lasso's Bill Lawrence, Judd Apatow, Modern Family's Steve Levitan and more, who vowed to do their part in enacting gun law reform. The letter acknowledged that politicians are responsible for making legal reforms, but stated, "We also acknowledge that stories have the power to effect change."