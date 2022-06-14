How Dove Cameron's Life Changed for the Better After Publicly Coming Out as Queer

Dove Cameron continues to be proud of living her most authentic self.
Back in 2020, the "Boyfriend" singer identified herself as "super queer" during an Instagram live stream. Come June 2021, she came out again, more visibly, on the cover of Gay Times.
When looking back on her journey into the LGBTQ+ community, the 26-year-old says those candid discussions were nothing short of life changing.
"I honestly look back at that first initial foray into the conversation about my sexuality as my first time ever really being myself publicly," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I think there's this narrative where if you are a queer person and you speak about your identity, its though you've been sitting on a secret your whole life and it's this big revelation. Where in my experience, it wasn't a revelation. I always knew who I was. Ever since I can remember, I knew I was queer."
She wasn't purposefully keeping her identity away from anybody, though. Dove just had yet to marry her personal life with her public career.
"I wasn't ever afraid of people knowing who I loved," she said. "More so, I was afraid of people having access to the human parts of me in an industry that can be so anti-human. That was definitely an emotional thing, but it turned out to be the best thing that could have ever happened to me. Mentally, I'm so much better now."
This month, Dove is using her platform to lend support to a cause near and dear to her heart. On June 14, she will perform at P&G and iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride 2022: Proud AND Together," a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community celebrating visibility and inclusivity for all.
She is also urging her fans to be an ally for those who want to feel seen and heard.
"Social media has changed so much for activism and for community involvement," she said. "I like to tell my younger fans, support your queer friends. Be in queer conversations. Create an open space within you, within your community, within your circles and that's enough."
When looking back on her journey, Dove believes everything happened for a reason. And today, the Disney alum knows she's on the right track.
"Our destinies or the person we're meant to be is always going to be who we're going to be," she said. "It's just about getting out of our own way and not fighting who we are and that's really the best service that we can give to ourselves. And if we do that, even the most impossible things can take place."
Can't Cancel Pride airs June 14 at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on iHeartRadio's YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.