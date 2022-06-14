How Dove Cameron's Life Changed for the Better After Publicly Coming Out as Queer

Watch : Dove Cameron Huge Fan of Lil Nas X, Doja Cat & Adele at BBMAs 2022

Dove Cameron continues to be proud of living her most authentic self.

Back in 2020, the "Boyfriend" singer identified herself as "super queer" during an Instagram live stream. Come June 2021, she came out again, more visibly, on the cover of Gay Times.

When looking back on her journey into the LGBTQ+ community, the 26-year-old says those candid discussions were nothing short of life changing.

"I honestly look back at that first initial foray into the conversation about my sexuality as my first time ever really being myself publicly," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I think there's this narrative where if you are a queer person and you speak about your identity, its though you've been sitting on a secret your whole life and it's this big revelation. Where in my experience, it wasn't a revelation. I always knew who I was. Ever since I can remember, I knew I was queer."