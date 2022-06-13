Post Malone Announces He's Engaged After Sharing Baby News

Now we can say congratulations because Post Malone is engaged!
During a June 12 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the rapper shared a major life update while discussing the inspiration behind his music.
When asked about his girlfriend—who recently gave birth to a baby girl—the 26-year-old was quick to correct host Howard Stern, saying, "She's my fiancée." And though he didn't reveal his love's name, he did go on to share some, er, insight into their relationship. Which, perhaps some would call the s--t.
"Does your fiancée ever say, ‘Listen Post, I love you but Christ's sake, you're disappearing for two hours in the can?'" Stern asked. "'It's your man-cave.'"
Alas, he insists it's not his hideaway, calling the bathroom his "oasis" and "special spot."
He's spending plenty of time there—and in his daughter's nursery, sharing that the two had welcomed their first child together.
"I went and I kissed my baby girl," he told Stern while explaining how he left the house to head to the studio. The host, a bit confused, asked Post to clarify: "You're referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?"
The musician's response? "Nah, that's my daughter."
As for why they didn't immediately share their exciting news, well, that was simple. As Post explained, "I want to let her make her own decisions."
The arrival of Post's baby girl comes two months after he revealed that he and his partner were expecting.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he shared in a statement to E! News in May. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."