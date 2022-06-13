Amber Heard Says Social Media Was Not “Fair” During Johnny Depp Trial

Watch : Amber Heard's Sister Shares Message of Support Post-Verdict

Amber Heard is reflecting on the social media saga that reached new heights during her lengthy court battle with Johnny Depp.



Nearly two weeks after a Virginia jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp, the actress is sitting down for an exclusive interview with NBC News, which will serve as her first following the trial. In a clip released from the network on June 12, Heard addressed the online chatter that followed throughout the course of the legal battle, stating that it wasn't "fair."



"Even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol," the actress told Today host Savannah Guthrie. "Even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."



Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife began in a Virginia courtroom in mid-April, and during the course of the almost six-week trial, millions of social media users became wrapped up in every detail that came from the proceedings.