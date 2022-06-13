Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing "Very Major Operation" That Could "Determine the Rest of His Life," Sharon Says

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Recalls "HORRENDOUS" 2021 Facelift

Ozzy Osbourne is tackling his latest health battle with help from wife Sharon Osbourne.

During the June 8 episode of the U.K. show The Talk, the 69-year-old television host shared that she would be returning to Los Angeles to be with her husband as he goes under the knife.

"He has a very major operation on Monday [June 13], and I have to be there," she told the audience and her co-hosts. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

E! News has reached out to Ozzy's rep for comment and has not yet heard back.

While Sharon did not reveal what the medical procedure was for, Ozzy, 73, has had his fair share of health struggles over the years, including battling Parkinson's disease—a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as stiffness, shaking and difficulty with coordination and balance.

Ozzy has also had issues with his neck after getting into an ATV accident in 2003. In May, the Black Sabbath singer told Classic Rock that he was "waiting on some more surgery on my neck" before he can get back to traveling for his final tour, "No More Tours 2."