Jennifer Hudson Is Officially an EGOT After 2022 Tony Awards Win

Jennifer Hudson, who is the recipient of an Emmy, a Grammy, and an Oscar, has now officially reached EGOT status with her 2022 Tony win for producing A Strange Loop. Find out more below.

Talk about a true dreamgirl.
 
Jennifer Hudson officially accomplished EGOT status when she secured her latest win at the 2022 Tony Awards. During the celebratory ceremony on June 12, the Dreamgirls alum won a Tony for producing the Broadway musical, A Strange Loop.
 
The noteworthy term "EGOT" refers to the impressive achievement of nabbing all four major entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Jennifer is the 17th person in history to join an already notable list, which includes the links of Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Rita Moreno.
 
The 40-year-old first began racking up the awards when she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2006's Dreamgirls. In 2009, Jennifer won a Grammy for Best R&B album for her self-titled debut, and another Grammy eight years later for Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple. Last year, the American Idol alum won a Daytime Emmy as an executive producer for the animated film, Baba Yaga.

But that's not all the action that came from the 2022 Tony Awards.

Keep reading for more pics from the star-studded ceremony:

