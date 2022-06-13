Tony Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

Watch : Jesse Williams NUDE Broadway Performance LEAKED!

A night of standing ovations.

The 2022 Tony Awards honoring the biggest achievements in Broadway productions over the past year, were held June 12 Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Ariana DeBose, a previous Tony nominee who earlier this year won an Oscar for West Side Story, hosted the ceremony. The show featured a number of A-List presenters, including RuPaul, Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo and more.

Leading the pack with an impressive 11 nominations was the groundbreaking musical A Strange Loop, followed by MJ and Paradise Square, which each earned 9 nominations.

In the individual acting categories, Clyde's Uzo Aduba and POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive star Rachel Dratch each earned nominations in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. Take Me Out co-stars Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson faced off against each other in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

Hugh Jackman was also honored with a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical nomination for his role in The Music Man.