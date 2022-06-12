Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During Date at G'Day AAA Arts Gala

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are enjoying some koala-ty time together.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, and Australian musician, 27, attended the G'Day AAA Arts Gala together on June 11. The star-studded event, which was hosted by the American Australian Association, celebrates the strong partnership both countries as well as Australia and America's best and brightest stars.

While the couple did not walk the red carpet together, Chrishell and G Flip did pose for pics inside the event.

And, of course, they came dressed to impress. Chrishell looked stunning in a black, strapless gown that featured three pairs of red lips holding the bodice together. The "Drink Too Much" singer, who is non-binary, opted for a red silk floral suit, silver jewelry and their signature sunglasses.

The pair enjoyed a casual date night together at the event, which saw Australian actress Isla Fisher receive the Excellence in the Arts Award and Imagine Entertainment creators Brian Grazer and Ron Howard take home the Innovation in Entertainment Award.