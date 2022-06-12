Tony Awards 2022: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Watch : Tony Awards Celebrate the Return of Broadway

Open the curtains because the 2022 Tony Awards is here!

Broadway's biggest night is going down at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and all of the most musical stars are starting to hit the red carpet in style.

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose has been tapped to host tonight's three-hour event on June 12, which features a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter, RuPaul Charles, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Danielle Brooks, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

There will also be performances by several Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, MJ, Paradise Square, SIX and The Music Man.

In a June 9 interview, DeBose said everyone is "going to have a lot of fun" during her big night as host.

"I'm trying to keep it light, keep it joyful, say a little something that maybe we need to hear," the Hamilton star told the Associated Press. "But we're celebrating. It feels great. I am, in the words of Stephen Sondheim, 'excited and scared.'"