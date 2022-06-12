Tony Awards 2022: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Broadway's special night is finally here! Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore to the 2022 Tony Awards.

By Ashley Joy Parker, Tamantha Gunn Jun 12, 2022 10:11 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetBroadwayAwardsLea MicheleCelebritiesTony Awards
Watch: Tony Awards Celebrate the Return of Broadway

Open the curtains because the 2022 Tony Awards is here!

Broadway's biggest night is going down at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and all of the most musical stars are starting to hit the red carpet in style. 

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose has been tapped to host tonight's three-hour event on June 12, which features a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter, RuPaul Charles, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Danielle Brooks, Vanessa Hudgens and more. 

There will also be performances by several Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange LoopCompanyMJParadise SquareSIX and The Music Man

In a June 9 interview, DeBose said everyone is "going to have a lot of fun" during her big night as host. 

"I'm trying to keep it light, keep it joyful, say a little something that maybe we need to hear," the Hamilton star told the Associated Press. "But we're celebrating. It feels great. I am, in the words of Stephen Sondheim, 'excited and scared.'"

photos
2021 Tony Awards: See Every Star

Keep scrolling to see what all your favorite stars wore to the 2022 Tony Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lea Michele

In Cong Tri with Katkim jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ariana DeBose

In BOSS with Le Silla shoes and Or & Elle jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Julianne Hough

In Pamella Roland.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Danielle Brooks

In Viktor Luna.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Hudson

In Pamella Roland and Chopard jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Uzo Aduba

In Cong Tri.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Cynthia Erivo

In Giambattista Valli.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Zach Braff
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster

Sutton in Dolce & Gabbana with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Alexandre Birman shoes and Roger Vivier bag.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Amber Ruffin
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Krysta Rodriguez

In Julie de Libran.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Kelli O'Hara

In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Tamara Tunie

In John Paul Ataker.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Adam Rigg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lia Vollack
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
A.J. Shively
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Utkarsh Ambudkar

In Bode.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Bebe Neuwirth
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
David Alan Grier, Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
John-Andrew Morrison
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lynn Nottage
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Andreia Gibau
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Cara DiPietro
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Paula Vogel
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Eli Rallo
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Drew Levy
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Antwayn Hopper
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Daryl Roth
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jenn Colella
photos
View More Photos From Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

3

Tony Awards 2022: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

4

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During G'Day AAA Arts Gala Date

5

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Latest News

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During G'Day AAA Arts Gala Date

Tony Awards 2022: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Toby Keith Says He Was Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Ahead of Governor's Ball Music Festival

Rebel Wilson Responds to Paper's Handling of Her Same-Sex Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Why Tom Hiddleston Wanted to Address Loki's Sexuality in Disney+ Show