Toby Keith Says He Was Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith Says He Was Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 12, 2022 9:45 PMTags
MusicCancer
Watch: How Ethan Zohn Uses His Cancer Journey to Help Others

Country star Toby Keith is battling stomach cancer.

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts, the "Red Solo Cup" singer, 60, said he was diagnosed with the disease last fall and has been receiving various treatments.

"I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery," he shared on June 12. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Following the heartbreaking announcement, the Ohio State Fair tweeted that the musician's scheduled performance on July 28 had been canceled. According to Keith's official website, he is due to play the Ribfest in Illinois on June 17. 

Nearly a decade ago, Keith went under the knife for gallbladder surgery and was forced to cancel several of his concerts. The Oklahoma native had his operation in July 2012 after experiencing severe pain for an unknown amount of time.

photos
Celeb Cancer Survivors

Initially rising to fame in the early '90s, Keith has amassed 42 Top 10 hits and 32 No. 1 songs and has sold 40 million albums. He has performed hundreds of shows for U.S. service members abroad, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as at events for presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Keith and his wife of 38 years, Tricia Lucusshare three children and four grandchildren.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach, and can affect any part of it. Symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and unintentional weight loss.

In 2003, Fred Rogers, best known for his beloved role on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, died of stomach cancer at age 74. Other celebrities who battled the disease include actor Ken Watanabe, fashion designer Liz Claiborne and Hollywood legend John Wayne.

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

3

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During G'Day AAA Arts Gala Date

4

Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Syringe Earring

5

Tony Awards 2022: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Latest News

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During G'Day AAA Arts Gala Date

Tony Awards 2022: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Toby Keith Says He Was Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Ahead of Governor's Ball Music Festival

Rebel Wilson Responds to Paper's Handling of Her Same-Sex Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Why Tom Hiddleston Wanted to Address Loki's Sexuality in Disney+ Show