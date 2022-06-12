Toby Keith Says He Was Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Watch : How Ethan Zohn Uses His Cancer Journey to Help Others

Country star Toby Keith is battling stomach cancer.

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts, the "Red Solo Cup" singer, 60, said he was diagnosed with the disease last fall and has been receiving various treatments.

"I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery," he shared on June 12. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Following the heartbreaking announcement, the Ohio State Fair tweeted that the musician's scheduled performance on July 28 had been canceled. According to Keith's official website, he is due to play the Ribfest in Illinois on June 17.

Nearly a decade ago, Keith went under the knife for gallbladder surgery and was forced to cancel several of his concerts. The Oklahoma native had his operation in July 2012 after experiencing severe pain for an unknown amount of time.