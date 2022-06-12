Toby Keith Says He Was Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Country star Toby Keith is battling stomach cancer.
In a statement posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts, the "Red Solo Cup" singer, 60, said he was diagnosed with the disease last fall and has been receiving various treatments.
"I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery," he shared on June 12. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
Following the heartbreaking announcement, the Ohio State Fair tweeted that the musician's scheduled performance on July 28 had been canceled. According to Keith's official website, he is due to play the Ribfest in Illinois on June 17.
Nearly a decade ago, Keith went under the knife for gallbladder surgery and was forced to cancel several of his concerts. The Oklahoma native had his operation in July 2012 after experiencing severe pain for an unknown amount of time.
Initially rising to fame in the early '90s, Keith has amassed 42 Top 10 hits and 32 No. 1 songs and has sold 40 million albums. He has performed hundreds of shows for U.S. service members abroad, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as at events for presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Keith and his wife of 38 years, Tricia Lucus, share three children and four grandchildren.
According to the Mayo Clinic, stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach, and can affect any part of it. Symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and unintentional weight loss.
In 2003, Fred Rogers, best known for his beloved role on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, died of stomach cancer at age 74. Other celebrities who battled the disease include actor Ken Watanabe, fashion designer Liz Claiborne and Hollywood legend John Wayne.