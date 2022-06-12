Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Ahead of Governor's Ball Music Festival Performance

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested on multiple gun charges on June 11, just hours before he was scheduled to perform at the popular New York music festival Governor's Ball. Find out more below.

Roddy Ricch has found himself in legal trouble.  

On June 11, the rapper, real name Rodrick Moore, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm offenses just hours before he was scheduled to perform at the popular music festival Governor's Ball in New York City. 

The 23-year-old was arrested alongside two other individuals at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to a call about a firearm inside a vehicle at Citi Field, a New York Police Department spokesperson told E! News. 

Officers were notified that a private security company working at the arena had spotted a firearm in a vehicle entering a secure location of the venue, the rep said. Police found three men inside the vehicle, including Ricch, and arrested them. The officers also discovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, as well a large capacity magazine.

Ricch and the other two men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.  

E! News has reached out to Ricch's rep for comment and has not heard back. The rapper remains in custody and awaits his arraignment.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

In a Twitter statement posted later that evening, the Governor's Ball music festival confirmed that Ricch's scheduled performance was canceled.

They wrote, "Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today." 

In addition to Ricch, Saturday's lineup for the three-day music festival included other popular artists including Halsey, Flume, Tove Lo, Joji and more.

Other acts who performed throughout the weekend include Kid CudiJack Harlow and Skepta

