Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Like stepfather, like son!

On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.

Kourtney captioned her post with emojis of a razor and a devil's horns, or "rock on" gesture. One fan commented, "A mini Travis in the making lol...that little Mohawk."

Travis liked the post, as did Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

"Landon had this haircut as a kid too omggggg that's so cute," another user commented, referring to Travis' eldest son, now 18.

Another fan wrote, "I wonder what scott thinks about reigns new look."

Reign, Kourtney's third child with ex Scott Disick, has sported a similar hairstyle before. He first debuted a mohawk haircut in September 2020 before shaving it off in March 2021, three months after his mom started dating Travis, a longtime family friend and neighbor.