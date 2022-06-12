Why Tom Hiddleston Felt "Privileged" To Address Loki's Sexuality and Gender Identity in Disney+ Series

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

In May, Hiddleston told The Guardian that he hoped "Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it," adding, "it was definitely important to all of us."

Reflecting on his time playing the trickster on-screen, Hiddleston called the entire experience a "huge journey" and told James during their Variety chat that Loki had "changed so much over the years."

"Initially, we had so many different iterations of Loki. The costumes were so elaborate and I was wearing a wig and we were shooting in the summer in New Mexico and Cleveland," he shared. "I was always trying to break out of the mask—let something honest come through. You build the character, you build the exterior and then you have express something through the mask, in a way."

So, when it came time to film the television series, the actor attempted to break through as many barriers as he could to get to the heart of the character.

"One of my big things going in was like, I'm going to grow my hair and I'm going to dye it," he said. "It's just going to be as natural as it can be so I can spend all my time investigating the interiority rather than just saying, ‘I think everyone knows who the character is now.'"

Instead, he added, "Let's open him up, go deep, and find new aspects of him and challenge the character to change and grow. I loved it. It was really fun."