Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Comments on Singer's Wedding After Not Being Invited

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's STAR-STUDDED Wedding Guests!

Lynne Spears may not have been invited to her estranged daughter Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari, but she still had plenty to say about the nuptials.

After the singer shared several photos from the couple's big day on June 9, her mom commented on one of her Instagram posts, "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Lynne also liked a post from Sam's sister Fay Asghari, who wrote on her Instagram page, "One of the most beautiful and emotional moments of my life was to watch my brother get married. I love you both so much @samasghari & @britneyspears."

Also not invited to Britney's wedding: Her dad and longtime past co-conservator Jamie Spears, plus her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who later liked one of E! News' Instagram posts about the nuptials.