Bachelor Nation's Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve in Las Vegas Ceremony

Haley Ferguson is looking at life through rose-tinted glasses after marrying Oula Palve!
The Bachelor Nation star, 29, and her Finnish hockey player fiancé, 30, tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in her hometown of Las Vegas on June 11. The wedding was held at Resorts World Las Vegas, a source confirmed to E! News.
Haley's twin sister, Emily Ferguson, served as her maid of honor and shared videos from the wedding reception on her Instagram Story.
The bride wore a sleeveless, semi-sheer Galia Lahav bridal gown with floral lace appliqués, while the groom wore a black suit. The two shared a photo of themselves in their wedding attire on Instagram, writing, "The Palve's 6.11.22."
About 75 people attended the event, according to Us Weekly. Guests included Bachelor Nation alumni Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell Lane.
The night before, the group celebrated at a rehearsal dinner. "Hey, Soul Sister," Emily captioned an Instagram post. "It's finally your wedding day. I love you."
The meal, which Haley documented on her Instagram Story, was held at the Italian restaurant Brezza and saw the bride-to-be don a sheer, custom gown covered in shimmering white gemstones while her fiancé sported a refined red and black suit.
That same day, Emily, who is also engaged, revealed on her own Instagram Story that being a maid of honor isn't as easy as she initially thought. "Maid of honor duties is hard work," she wrote on a video clip of herself eating chips. "My sis is gonna legit be the most beautiful bride tomorrow I can't even."
In the lead up to their upcoming weddings, Emily and Haley held a joint bachelorette party at the Crockfords Las Vegas back in February.
"It was truly the definition of a Vegas bachelorette party. We had so much fun at karaoke and the food all weekend long was unbelievable," Emily exclusively told E! News at the time. "It was an epic weekend that I'll never forget."
After going Instagram official with their romance in January 2020, Oula popped the question in May 2021 while he and Haley were viewing a potential wedding venue, having previously discussed the possibility of getting engaged.
"I didn't know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there!" Haley exclusively told E! News at the time. "He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!"
Fans of The Bachelor first met Haley and Emily when they originally vied for Ben Higgins' heart on Season 20 of the series back in 2016. After multiple appearances on Bachelor In Paradise—and a 2017 Freeform show titled The Twins: Happily Ever After?—the pair eventually met their future husbands off-screen.
In fact, Emily was the one who "forced" Haley to make the first move with her now-fiancé by sliding into his DMs.
"I think Haley and Oula make a great match because they balance each other out!" she told E! News. "Oula is very thoughtful and sweet. He always puts Haley first and I know he takes extra good care of her when I can't be there. I'm so happy for them and glad my matchmaking worked out!"
Haley also revealed that the ring Oula proposed with also came with a very special meaning attached to it. "Oula also had the band engraved on the inside with ‘ikuisesti,' which means forever in Finnish," she explained. "I love that it has a personal touch to it!"