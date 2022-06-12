Bachelor Nation's Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve in Las Vegas Ceremony

Watch : "Bachelor" Alum Colton Underwood Is ENGAGED to Jordan C. Brown

Haley Ferguson is looking at life through rose-tinted glasses after marrying Oula Palve!

The Bachelor Nation star, 29, and her Finnish hockey player fiancé, 30, tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in her hometown of Las Vegas on June 11. The wedding was held at Resorts World Las Vegas, a source confirmed to E! News.

Haley's twin sister, Emily Ferguson, served as her maid of honor and shared videos from the wedding reception on her Instagram Story.

The bride wore a sleeveless, semi-sheer Galia Lahav bridal gown with floral lace appliqués, while the groom wore a black suit. The two shared a photo of themselves in their wedding attire on Instagram, writing, "The Palve's 6.11.22."

About 75 people attended the event, according to Us Weekly. Guests included Bachelor Nation alumni Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell Lane.

The night before, the group celebrated at a rehearsal dinner. "Hey, Soul Sister," Emily captioned an Instagram post. "It's finally your wedding day. I love you."