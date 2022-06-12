Walmart Summer Rollback Sale: Score Denim Shorts for $11, Plus Up to 65% Off Outdoor Furniture & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wayfair may be holding their big 20th Anniversary Sale this weekend, but they're not the only ones with amazing deals to shop. Whether you're looking to fill your closet with summer fashion must-haves or you want to transform your outdoor living space into a relaxing oasis, Walmart has everything you need and more at really affordable prices. Best part is, they just rolled back the prices of over 1,000 items online!
If you're looking to save big this weekend, Walmart's summer sale is one you definitely don't want to miss. You can save up to 65% off everything you'll need for the season, whether that be a chic new outdoor furniture set (this one is on sale for just $249!), beach towels for your weekend getaway or a brand new blender for all the delicious smoothies you'll be sipping on during those hot summer days.
Need shorts for the season? You can get a cute and comfy pair of denim shorts for just $11 today. They even have classy pajama sets for as low as $9.
We've rounded up some of the best deals on summer-haves that you can score at Walmart this weekend. Check those out below.
The Best Walmart Deals on Summer Fashion
Secret Treasures - 2-Piece Pajama Set
This lightweight two-piece pajama set is perfect for the warmer months. There are a ton of cute and colorful patterns to choose from, and some are even on sale for as low as $9. Sizes range from S to 5X.
Time and Tru Women's Mid Rise Cuffed 4-inch Denim Short
If you need a pair of shorts to take on vacation, these cuffed denim shorts from Time and Tru are a great option. Not only are they affordable, the quality is also really good. They have a bit of stretch, so they're comfortable to wear. There are four washes to choose from and they're on sale for just $11.
Time and Tru Women's High Rise Frayed Hem Denim Short
If you prefer a frayed hem, Walmart's got an option for you as well. These frayed hem denim shorts from Time and Tru come in four washes, and it's on sale for $11.
Time and Tru Women’s Circle Straw Tote Bag Multi Floral Embroidery
This circle straw tote is stylish and perfect for the season. There are several other embroidery patterns you can choose from, as well as a solid natural option. Right now, they're even on sale for $13. Such a great price for a summer staple.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Bermuda Shorts
If you prefer your shorts a little longer in length, these Bermuda shorts from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. are on sale today for $15.
The Best Walmart Deals on Summer Essentials
Kaufman Velour Two-Color Stripe Beach Towel - 4 Pack
Hitting the beach this summer? You may want to take advantage of this really great deal on a four pack of vibrantly colored beach towels. One Walmart shopper loved these towels so much, they bought another set. "I may come back and get a third," they wrote. "The colors are very pretty and the towels are thicker. I'm a bigger girl and they fit fine around me which I love also." Right now, you can snag this pack of four for just $35.
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Outdoor Steel Rocking Chair, Natural Rush Weave
This lovely rocking chair is so cute and classy, it'll make a solid addition to any outdoor living space. According to one Walmart reviewer, not only does the chair look good, it's also comfortable and super easy to put together. Right now, it's on sale for $124. Not bad at all!
Mainstays 5'x7' Navy Blue Palm Reversible Outdoor Area Rug
A chic new outdoor area rug can easily make your space look and feel brand new. Right now you can score this top-rated reversible rub for just $24. There are nine options to choose from.
Better Homes & Gardens Stripe Outdoor Pouf
This gorgeous rainbow striped pouf from Better Homes & Gardens will give a fun pop of color to your patio or balcony. Right now, they're on sale for $40.
Apeman 1080P-Supported Mini Portable LCD Projector
Make backyard family movie nights a weekly thing with this mini portable LCD projector. It's originally $110, but it's on sale today for $40. It comes highly recommended by shoppers, with many saying you get good quality at such a low price.
Mainstays 57 inch Bamboo Lawn & Garden Torch
Illuminate your patio this summer with a few of these bamboo tiki torches from Mainstays. Although they are just $3, Walmart shoppers say they're pretty heavy duty. As one reviewer wrote, "The natural bamboo stake that makes the tiki torch is durable and thicker than most brands that I have seen, and the stake is nice and straight with no odd shaping. This should last a couple years."
Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Canopy Chair and Ottoman Set
Get this chair and ottoman set for your backyard and you'll always feel like you're on vacation. It's a popular pick among Walmart shoppers, with one reviewer saying it's one of the most sturdy outdoor canopy chairs they've ever used. It's originally $430, but it's on sale today $347.
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table
This pretty three-piece bistro set is perfect for small patios or balconies. The chairs and table are made with all-weather wicker and sturdy steel frames, and the cushions are covered in fade-resistant polyester fabric that's made with 50% recycled material for long wear and durability. It's originally $344, but you can get it today for $249. Such a great price for a classy outdoor furniture set.
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
This stylish egg chair has over 600 five-star reviews, with many loving how cozy and comfy it is. More often than not, similar chairs tend to cost at least $500, with many in the $600 range. So to get this for less than $300 is an amazing deal.
Costway Patio Rattan Conversation Set
According to Walmart shoppers, this loveseat is easy to assemble and looks so good when it's done. You can get these with red cushions or turquoise. Best part is, it's on sale for $200 off! Such a great deal.
The Best Walmart Home Deals
Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster by Drew Barrymore
If you're in the market for a new toaster, this super cute option from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore is one you may want to consider. It's a Walmart best-seller that so many shoppers are obsessed with. It features a touch activated display with seven settings and browning control, so you can make your toast exactly how you like it. There's also convenient preset buttons for bagels, frozen and reheat. It comes in five colors, and it's on sale for less than $30.
Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill
Still looking for some Father's Day gift ideas? Pizza ovens are the hot thing right now, and this 3-in-1 pizza oven, griddle and grill from Cuisinart is sure to win all the points. According to one reviewer, it makes the best tasting pizzas. They wrote, "It's so easy and quick to make a pizza in it. I keep it out on my deck. I've also made breakfast on the griddle and made steaks, burgers and hotdogs on the grill. Everything that I made so far tasted great!"
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender by Drew Barrymore
Love Drew Barrymore's line of sleek kitchen essentials? So do we! Right now, this touchscreen blender is on sale for $40. There are seven settings which include four presets. It's such a cute blender, it makes a great gift option!
Beautiful 10-piece Tool and Gadget Set by Drew Barrymore
This 10-piece kitchen tool and gadget set from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore comes with a slotted turner, a short turner, a basting spoon, a can opener, a peeler, a pizza cutter, an ice cream scoop, a corkscrew, a mesh strainer and a pair of tongs. Not only are they gorgeous, shoppers say they're high quality and durable. Right now, they're on sale for $60.
The Pioneer Woman 4 Piece Bedding Set, Full/Queen
Update your beddings for the new season with this gorgeous 4-piece bedding set from The Pioneer Woman. There over nine beautiful patterns and color schemes to choose from, and shoppers say the beddings are soft and super elegant. They're originally $69, but you can get it today for $39. Such a great value.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, IZ140
This cordless stick vacuum from Shark features a suction so powerful, it can pick up pet hair with ease. It's a Walmart best-seller with a ton of five-star reviews. As one wrote, "This vacuum is unbelievable. It's definitely louder than a Dyson and a BIT heavier, but I was pleasantly shocked at how much dust and hair this pulled from my carpets, which I thought were already clean. If you're on the fence, just get it. It folds in half for easier storage, too. So glad I purchased this." Right now, it's on sale for $159.
Mainstays Performance 6-Piece Towel Set, Solid Island Coral
For just $18, you can snag this plush six-piece towel set which comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths. There are seven colors to choose from.
Bissell Power Force Helix Turbo Bagless Upright Vacuum, 2190
If you're in the market for a new vacuum, the Power Force Turbo from Bissell is a really great option. It was made to be powerful enough to pick up pet hair, and even comes with accessories to make doing so even easier. Plus, every purchase of this vacuum goes towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, whose mission is to help save homeless pets. Right now this vacuum is on sale for $69.
