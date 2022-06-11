Rebel Wilson Was Set to Be Outed by Australian Newspaper, Columnist Says

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson may be smiling ear after coming out, but it appears the actress may not have shared her journey on her own terms entirely.

In an opinion piece published in the Sydney Morning Herald, private columnist Andrew Hornery wrote that the Australian newspaper sought comment from the Pitch Perfect actress about her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma before she revealed their romance publicly, in a June 9 Instagram post.

"It was an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson's representatives on Thursday morning," Hornery wrote on June 10,"giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word."

He continued, "Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess' on Instagram early Friday morning."

E! News has reached out to Wilson's rep for comment about Hornery's column.